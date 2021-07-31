Goldberg is set to appear on Monday Night RAW to address Bobby Lashley

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be present on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW to address current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. WWE confirmed that Goldberg will be present at the show via their official website.

Goldberg made an emphatic return on RAW the night after Money in the Bank. The WCW legend issued a challenge for the WWE Championship, making it the second time this year that he's looking to win that title. Goldberg fell short against Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble in January 2021.

While Lashley is yet to respond to the challenge.

Goldberg called out Bobby Lashley for copying all his moves

During a recent appearance on the CarCast show, Goldberg called out Bobby Lashley for copying all his maneuvers. He specifically mentioned how The All Mighty has been using moves like the Spear and even commented on Lashley's decision to use the Jackhammer this week.

Lashley executed Goldberg's infamous Jackhammer when he faced his former Hurt Business stablemates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a handicap match on the latest RAW episode.

Goldberg claims he will be "doubly ready" for a championship match this time around, as he has been given a lot more time to prepare.

Things will surely get heated once these two colossal superstars face off on RAW. All signs point to a blockbuster match between the two at SummerSlam with the coveted WWE Championship on the line.

Who do you think will come out on top? What will Goldberg have to say on the upcoming episode of RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions with us in the comments section below.

