Goldberg is wrong to belittle female WWE star, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Bill Goldberg recently came under scrutiny after making a disparaging comment about Asuka. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, thinks the Hall of Famer should not have taken a shot at the popular superstar.

In March, Goldberg appeared on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast with Tim Green. The WCW icon described Asuka as "some Japanese girl" while referencing her undefeated streak. He also claimed it was "pretty ironic" that WWE allowed wrestlers to use his signature move, the Spear.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion took exception to Goldberg's remarks:

"A lot of times, we talk about it all the time, the WWE will do stuff as a rib," Russo said. "But, in this case, it's like, bro, neither one of you had a streak, and everybody does the Spear." [2:23 – 2:37]

Goldberg won 173 consecutive WCW matches between 1997 and 1998, though the number is believed to be inflated. Asuka's WWE unbeaten run lasted 914 days between 2015 and 2018.

EC3 responded to Russo's comments by joking that his own series of victories in TNA showed how important undefeated streaks really are:

"I have to counter Vince on that. As the person who has the longest winning streak in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling history, streaks are certainly real, and it wasn't the fact that it was pre-determined that I was to be victorious countless matches in a row!" [2:40 – 3:03]

EC3 addresses Goldberg's claim about the Spear

Several wrestlers have adopted the Spear as a finishing move, including Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair, Edge, Rhyno, and Roman Reigns. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have also used the move due to their past association with Reigns as part of The Bloodline.

While he does not necessarily agree with everything Goldberg said, EC3 cannot remember any wrestlers using the Spear before the 57-year-old:

"I know the Jackhammer, he kind of like probably accidentally suplexed somebody wrong and it turned into a cool move. But originally Dean Malenko was doing it off the top rope in Japan. But I do think the [origin of the] Spear was kind of like, 'Well, you're a football player. What do you do?' 'Well, I rough people up.'" [5:33 – 5:51]

Goldberg has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. However, the two-time Universal Champion has not retired and is open to the idea of wrestling again.

