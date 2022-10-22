Sheamus is set to face Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown but the wrestling world wants to see the 44-year-old battle another member of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle. He interfered in the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Sikoa provided a distraction and Reigns capitalized with the third Spear of the match for the pinfall victory.

Sheamus recently came up short in his quest to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. He lost to Gunther at Clash at the Castle and then in a rematch on a recent edition of SmackDown.

After the announcement of Sheamus versus Solo Sikoa, many wrestling fans suggested that The Celtic Warrior be the one that dethrones The Tribal Chief.

One fan suggested that Sheamus challenge Roman Reigns at Survivor Series next month. The PLE will air on November 26th from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

SlappadabRo🤙🎃🍄 @SlappadaBRO . I've been saying for a while Roman Vs Sheamus at Survivor Series makes sense. #SmackDown Hold up Sheamus Vs Solo tonight. I've been saying for a while Roman Vs Sheamus at Survivor Series makes sense. #WWE Hold up Sheamus Vs Solo tonight 😱. I've been saying for a while Roman Vs Sheamus at Survivor Series makes sense. #WWE #SmackDown

Another member of the WWE Universe suggested a Bloodline versus Brawling Brutes WarGames match.

One Twitter user posted GIFs of Sheamus and Roman Reigns and claimed that they "see the vision."

Most fans were in agreement that no matter who Sheamus goes up against, it will no doubt be a "banger."

Sheamus discusses WWE retirement plans

Sheamus has had a remarkable career and doesn't plan on hanging up his boots any time soon.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the 44-year-old claimed that he will keep going out there "as long as people get excited to see The Celtic Warrior." Sheamus added that he feels like he has at least another eight years left in the ring before he retires.

Sheamus and Gunther had an instant classic at Clash at the Castle. The Celtic Warrior received a standing ovation from the crowd in Cardiff after the match. It will be interesting to see if fans get behind Sheamus once again if he does challenge Roman Reigns for the title in the near future.

Would you be interested in seeing a feud between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes