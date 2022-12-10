"Gonna be a big night" - Wrestling veteran discusses WWE's booking of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Sami Zayn's story arc with The Bloodline.

In a backstage segment on SmackDown, Jey Uso and the rest of The Bloodline were in the locker room. Jey Uso told Sami Zayn that he should get a makeover for next week before Roman Reigns returned because it was going to be a big night for him.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the meaning of Jey Uso's message. He questioned what The Bloodline had planned for the "Honorary Uce" and suggested that Reigns' return could mark a huge swerve in the entire story arc.

"Sami Zayn, what's gonna happen with him? He held back tonight, and Jey or Jimmy wanted to tell him something. What did they tell him? Cut his hair and trim his beard, it's gonna be a big night." [From 24:55 - 25:08]

Dutch Mantell feels WWE will stretch the Sami Zayn storyline

During the same conversation, Mantell mentioned that WWE had done a great job with the Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline. He felt that the company could stretch it out further to have a payoff at WrestleMania.

"I think they're gonna stretch it on. They've done a masterful job with it. Because here we are, I've been in the business for 50 years and I'm talking about it, they've done well. I like to see angles they can pull the trigger on at any time. Say, if their whole roster fell over and they need an angle, go to Sami. And he would do a good job. I like the job they've done with him." [From 25:55 - 26:32]

The wrestling veteran also heaped praise on Sami for turning every angle that he was given into pure gold.

