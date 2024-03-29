"Gonna get your Hollywood a** dropped" - Cody Rhodes' family member warns The Rock after his attack on WWE RAW

Following The Rock's controversial actions on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes has warned The Final Boss.

During the closing moments of RAW, The Brahma Bull left Cody in a pool of blood after a brutal beatdown. The Bloodline member once again sounded off Mama Rhodes about the promise he had recently made. This prompted Dustin Rhodes to take to X (formerly Twitter), reacting to a recent tweet by The Rock. In a now-deleted tweet, the former WWE Superstar threatened to drop The Final Boss.

"You're not Black Adam. You're gonna get your Hollywood a** dropped. Rhodes>Bloodline," wrote Dustin

Dustin and Cody both have history with The Rock's cousin, Roman Reigns. During Reigns' days in The Shield, The Rhodes brothers had defeated Reigns and Seth Rollins to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Fast forward to 2024, Cody is set to team up with Rollins to face The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on Night One in a high-stakes tag team match.

Shawn Michaels commented on Cody Rhodes' upcoming match against Roman Reigns

Shawn Michaels has commented on Cody Rhodes' upcoming match against Roman Reigns. The Heart Break Kid hyped up the upcoming WrestleMania 40 show, claiming it would be the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Michaels explained the consequences of The American Nightmare losing once again on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Michaels said that even if Rhodes is unable to complete his story this year, does not mean he never will.

"WrestleMania 40 is gonna be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I have no doubt. It's gonna be a huge moment if Cody can make that [win the championship] happen. But, look, we've seen before that the story doesn't get told as they say. So, if it happens, it'll be absolutely glorious moment for him and a huge recognition of what he had accomplished. But if Roman says it isn't happening and he goes out there and makes that so, it's a big hill to climb. Let's just put it that way. [So, the story doesn't have to end if Cody loses, correct?] Clearly, it doesn't if he loses," said Michaels

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will cross paths again in a rematch from last year's main event. The American Nightmare had to settle for a loss the last time after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match helping the champion retain his title.

