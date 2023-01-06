"Gonna make those undisputed tag titles look good again" - Sheamus warns The Usos ahead of huge title match on SmackDown

Sheamus sent a warning to The Usos ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior is set to team up with Drew McIntyre on this week's Friday Night Show. The duo will aim to end Jimmy and Jey's legendary title run.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion claimed that he and McIntyre are going to make the tag titles look good again.

"Is this the banger that kicks-off 2023? Gonna make those undisputed tag titles look good again.. tomorrow night."

Check out the Irishman's tweet below:

Sheamus @WWESheamus #bangerbros Is this the banger that kicks-off 2023? Gonna make those undisputed tag titles look good again.. tomorrow night. #SmackDown Is this the banger that kicks-off 2023? Gonna make those undisputed tag titles look good again.. tomorrow night. #SmackDown #bangerbros https://t.co/S5yvFEWKY6

The Usos have previously defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against numerous teams, including The Brawling Brutes.

All three members of The Brutes have tried their best to dethrone the tag team champions but haven't been able to get past the resilient team of Jimmy and Jey.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are ready to take down The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been feuding with The Bloodline for months. The former WWE Champions have faced members of the faction in singles competition but are yet to crumble Roman Reigns and his family.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre made it clear that he returned to take down The Tribal Chief's faction. The Scottish Warrior is also set to take down The Usos.

"Well, if you've been watching SmackDown last Friday, we're watching it right now when I came in and kicked everybody's butt," Drew McIntyre said. "And then this past Monday on RAW when Sheamus and I showed up and dropped The Bloodline. You can see that I'm looking a little bigger, a little angrier, and ready to take down The Bloodline. Take down The Usos this Friday, and Sheamus and I've been waiting for this match for a long time. I'm excited for this match."

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for over a month. They added the RAW Tag Team Titles a few months ago and have been unstoppable since.

Would you like to see The Usos drop their tag team titles? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes