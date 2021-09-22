"Gonna miss having you around" - Top SmackDown star sends a message to Bryan Danielson

Bayley has sent a heartfelt message to Bryan Danielson, thanking him and stating that she's going to miss having him around.

Formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, Danielson made his debut for All Elite Wrestling earlier this month at All Out. Widely regarded as one of the best pro-wrestlers in the world right now, he is set to make his in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He will go up against current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in what will be a dream match.

Ahead of his non-title match against The Cleaner, Bryan Danielson sent out a heartfelt post, thanking WWE and the fans for being a huge part of his career.

Reacting to the same, Bayley thanked Danielson and stated that she will miss having him around.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @bryandanielson Gonna miss having you around. Thank you @bryandanielson Gonna miss having you around. Thank you

Bryan Danielson's heartfelt Thank You note to WWE ahead of AEW in-ring debut

Bryan Danielson thanked WWE, his fellow wrestlers, colleagues, crew members, and the fans for supporting him throughout his journey. The former world champion also had some huge praise for Vince McMahon, thanking him for their conversations, life lessons, and the best hug.

"Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged. I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you," said Bryan Danielson.

Danielson also thanked the WWE fans who have played a pivotal role in his career, forcing the company to push him to the main event scene at WrestleMania 30. The "Yes" chants will remain to be one of the best crowd reactions in WWE history.

"Thank you to the WWE fans. You pushed my career to new heights — heights that I never would have reached for, on my own. Thank you for cheering me enthusiastically into the main event at WrestleMania 30, and thank you for booing me vociferously against Kofi at WrestleMania 35. Thank you for crying with me when I was forced to retire, and thank you for celebrating with me when I was cleared to compete. Thank you for hijacking that show in Seattle — the last time my dad ever got to see me wrestle," said Bryan Danielson.

