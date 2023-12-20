"Good, we don’t want you in AEW," "AEW in the mud" - Top star wants to end career in WWE; fans react on Twitter

Fans have reacted to a top star declaring that she wants to end her career in WWE.

Becky Lynch has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for just over a decade. She is one of the biggest superstars in the industry today, and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

In a recent chat with Strutting from Gorilla, Lynch opened up about her future and stated that she wants to finish her career in World Wrestling Entertainment. Here's what she said:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely. Growing up, WWE is what I watched, it's what I loved, it's the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to be an important part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel we've been able to change the landscape of women's wrestling forever. That feels very special to me. It's my home. It's where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it's where I'll retire."

Expand Tweet

Lynch's comments received loads of reactions on Twitter, some of which can be checked out below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: Becky Lynch, Jinder Mahal, and other WWE stars congratulate 39-year-old wrestler as he welcomes baby girl

Becky Lynch is one of the first three female WWE Superstars to headline a WrestleMania

In 2019, Lynch won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and secured a Women's title shot at WrestleMania 35. She took on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles at the mega event.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Lynch pinned The Baddest Women On The Planet to become a double champion. She has been one of the promotion's top stars since 2018, and will probably remain a top name in the company till her retirement.

What do you think of Lynch's comments about her retirement? Let us know in the comments section below.