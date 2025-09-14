  • home icon
  "Good job son" - Dominik Mysterio responds after WWE legend Rey Mysterio completely cooks him

"Good job son" - Dominik Mysterio responds after WWE legend Rey Mysterio completely cooks him

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:15 GMT
Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE
Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to send a message to his father, Rey Mysterio, after Worlds Collide. The Master of the 619 roasted his son after he made a huge claim.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. This year, Dirty Dom has been on a roll as he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and has now become a double champion after winning the AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

Following Dom's massive win, Rey Mysterio took to Instagram to post throwback photos of himself holding two belts. The Master of the 619 completely cooked his son in the post's caption, highlighting that he had been a double champion long before Dominik, roasting the latter for saying that he was the first Mysterio to achieve this feat.

"@dominik_35 Never say you [are] the greatest until they say you R……. Never say you [were] the first, cuz you Weren’t!! Facts Son. Love, Your Dead Beat Dad," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This post caught Dominik Mysterio's attention, and he left a comment on it. The Judgment Day star referred to his father as "son," writing that he believed one day Rey Mysterio would become as great as him. Dom also asked the WWE Hall of Famer to post a picture of himself holding the AAA Mega Title.

"Good job son. Maybe one day you’ll be as great as me. Now post a pic of you holding the AAA Mega Championship [middle finger emoji]," he commented.
Check out a screenshot of Dom's comment below:

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's comment. [Image credit: Rey Mysterio's Instagram]

WWE star Liv Morgan reacted after Dominik Mysterio became a double champion

After Dominik Mysterio won the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide, Liv Morgan took to Instagram to send a message to her on-screen boyfriend. The former WWE Women's World Champion referred to him as the "King of the Luchadors" and "Double Champ Dom."

"El Sucio de los Sucios. King of the Luchadors. Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Greatest Mysterio of all time. Your NEW AAA Mega Champion. Double Champ Dom. My Daddy Dom 😘," she wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Dominik Mysterio's future as the AAA Mega Champion.

