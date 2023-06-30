"Good lawd", "Rhea RIzzley more like" - Rhea Ripley sensually teasing popular WWE star at recent show leaves fans flabbergasted

Recently Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and posted a video in which she was teasing popular WWE star Samantha Irvin. Fans were left flabbergasted when they saw the clip.

Ripley is currently the Women's World Champion and will be keeping a close eye on the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Whoever wins the briefcase will get a chance to cash in on major titles, which includes Ripley's World Championship.

During a WWE live event, Ripley was seen sitting in front of Ricochet's girlfriend Samantha Irvin, looking at her sensually while blowing a kiss. The Women's World Champion took to Twitter and said sorry to Cathy Kelley because Samantha is her girlfriend now.

"Sorry [Cathy Kelley], [Samantha Irvin] is my GF now."

Fans started commenting on Ripley's post. One fan wrote that Rhea Ripley can make everyone go weak on their knees with zero effort.

Another fan wrote Ripley should be called Rhea Rizzley.

One fan asked Ricochet not to let Samantha join The Judgment Day unless both of them join the stable together.

One fan wrote that "poor" Ricochet never even had a chance at Samantha.

One fan wrote that Ricochet vs Rhea Ripley is confirmed now at Summer Slam.

One fan wrote that Rhea Ripley was giving them 1997 Shawn Michaels vibes.

One fan indicated with a picture that Ripley's husband, Ricochet and Dominik must be fuming right now.

WWE Superstar Ricochet reacted to Rhea Ripley blowing a kiss to Samantha Irvin

WWE shared the video on their official handle, and it didn't take long for Ricochet to notice it. One fan commented beneath the video that the former Intercontinental Champion has to fight a lot of people to keep Samantha. Ricochet replied to the tweet and stated that the RAW announcer was worth it.

Check out his responses below:

"She’s worth it."

The 34-year-old left another comment. You can check it out here.

During an appearance on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ricochet mentioned that he doesn't get the same opportunities as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes.

In the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. WWE Superstar Ricochet will get a chance to take his career on the path of Rollins, Styles, and Rhodes. He will be competing against LA Knight, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and LWO member Santos Escobar in the ladder match.

