"Good luck tonight" - Charlotte Flair sends 41-year-old star a message ahead of title match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair sent a WWE RAW star a message ahead of her title match tonight during Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte entered WrestleMania with all the confidence in the world but was humbled by Rhea Ripley during Night 1. The Queen and The Eradicator put on an instant classic at the SoFi Stadium last night, and many fans felt their match stole the show. Charlotte couldn't put Rhea away, and the challenger connected with a Riptide off the middle turnbuckle to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair will be defending her RAW Women's Championship tonight against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow earned the match by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match back in February. Asuka has been playing mind games with The EST leading up to the match in the hopes of throwing the champion off her game ahead of the match.

After Night 1, Asuka took to Twitter to praise Charlotte Flair and said that they are two of the best female superstars in history:

"💌 @MsCharlotteWWE, you were more beautiful than anyone tonight. We are two of the best female superstars in the history of the world. We still have to prevent a generational change in the future," tweeted Asuka.

Charlotte Flair responded today and wished Asuka luck for her upcoming match against Bianca Belair tonight at WrestleMania.

"Arigato Empress 🙏🏻 good luck tonight… can’t wait to watch you & @BiancaBelairWWE ❤️ NO ONE is READY for ASUKA! Love you woman," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair sends message to Rhea Ripley after loss at WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair sent Rhea Ripley a surprising message after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Eradicator last night at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley avenged her loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania 36 last night in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old survived the Natural Selection and was able to escape the Figure Four during the match. The Queen tried everything, but in the end, it was not enough, and Rhea emerged victorious.

After the loss, Charlotte praised Rhea Ripley on social media and even said that the title is in good hands.

"Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE," wrote The Queen.

Charlotte reportedly has plans outside of wrestling this year following her loss at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if Ripley and Flair ever battle again at WrestleMania for a third time down the line.

