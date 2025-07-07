Good news for Jey Uso fans ahead of WWE RAW 

Jey Uso might have suffered a few setbacks in recent weeks, but his popularity hasn't diminished at all among the WWE Universe. Another sign of the same was his merchandise sales, as he topped the list for June 2025.
The Yeet Master is arguably one of the most popular babyfaces on the RAW roster today. Even though he dropped his World Heavyweight Title to Gunther and later failed in the King of the Ring Tournament semifinals, fans haven't stopped cheering him.
Recently, WrestleNomics reported the list of the top merchandise sellers in WWE for June. Jey Uso topped the list, followed by Karrion Kross, who is also slowly gaining momentum and becoming popular among fans. R-Truth, John Cena, and Roman Reigns, among others, also featured in the list.
This is a testament to Jey's popularity, and there's no doubt this will only make WWE more convinced about his abilities as a headlining talent.
It remains to be seen what the company has in store for him as we get closer to SummerSlam 2025.
Jey Uso has been announced for a huge match on RAW
The former Bloodline member is among the many babyfaces on RAW who have been feuding with Seth Rollins and his group. As part of the feud, Jey has been announced to face Bronson Reed on this week's episode of the red brand.
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement regarding the show in Providence in a recent social media post uploaded by WWE on X. Apart from this, Pearce also announced a couple of more matches for RAW, one between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker, and the second pitting Kairi Sane against Roxanne Perez.
WWE RAW promises to be a loaded show this week, with Jey Uso and Bronson Reed's match potentially being the main event match of the night.
