"Good night and joy be with you all" - Current WWE Superstar sends a cryptic message after Edge's "last match"

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Edge reportedly competed in his "last match" against Sheamus. Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior sent out a cryptic tweet.

Edge agreed to face Sheamus on last week's show after it was revealed that The Celtic Warrior helped him get back into the ring after being sidelined for nine years.

Following Edge's win over Sheamus on SmackDown, the latter took to Twitter to send out a cryptic tweet, invoking the lyrics a famous song by Irish folk group The Clancy brothers, titled 'The Parting Glass'. The song typically represents a meaningful goodbye to departing friend. He also shared an emotional clip of the two men hugging out in the ring after their match.

"Of all the comrades that e'er I had. They are sorry for my going away.. But since it falls unto my lot. That I should rise and you should not. I'll gently rise and I'll softly call. Good night and joy be with you all" wrote Sheamus

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Edge's rumored "last" WWE match

This week's SmackDown reportedly marked Edge's "last" match in WWE, as his current contract with the company is set to expire.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the match between Edge and Sheamus. He stated that both men delivered after a great build-up. Mantell said:

"Great buildup. They delivered what they promised. If it was his last match, great sendoff. I think him and Sheamus turned in a very controlled match. The people were totally on top of it. Great shots of the wife and kids. You could feel it in the air, what a way to go out."

Mantell added:

"The only thing I would've added to it is when it was finished, I would've sent the wife and kids in the ring with him and hugged him. That would make it a tearful, emotional moment. They didn't need it but it would've been a nice, little touch,"

It now remains to be seen what plans Edge has in store ahead of himself and if he ever steps foot in a WWE ring.

