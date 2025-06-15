"Goodbye for now" - WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shares cryptic message

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has recently become the talk of the wrestling town. His latest social media post left some fans bewildered.

Adam Pearce is having the time of his life as the on-screen authority figure of the RAW brand. Outside the ring, he stays connected with his fans by posting inspirational messages on social media from time to time.

Last night, he took to his X/Twitter handle to share a cryptic message that reads:

"Impudence rides side-saddle with anonymity. Be gracious. Be grateful. Be kind. Goodbye for now," Pearce wrote.

Trending

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What caught everyone's attention was Pearce saying 'goodbye for now' to cap off his tweet. However, this doesn't necessarily mean he is going away for a while, whether from social media or Monday Night RAW, for that matter.

But his post could be interpreted in many ways.

Will Adam Pearce ever wrestle in WWE?

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Adam Pearce addressed whether he would ever step back inside the squared circle again.

The Scrap Iron confirmed that his full-time career is over, but he remains open to the idea of having one last match.

"Uh, two answers. Short answers - Yeah, I'll probably have another wrestling match before I die. But no, I have no desire to have a full-time run, brother. Not in WWE, not in NWA, not anywhere. And even if I did, honestly, even if I did...in a month, I'm 47 years old, and that would not be good for my health. So, will I have a wrestling match sometime in my life before I hang it up for good? Yeah, obviously, I love wrestling. I love pro wrestling. I will always love pro wrestling. Will I have a run anywhere in a full-time capacity? No, no, no, no, no,no, noooooooo," he said.

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce has often entertained the thought of getting in the ring with Nick Aldis. Will WWE pull the trigger on a feud between the two General Managers of their respective brands? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More