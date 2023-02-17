"Goosebumps" - Top heel from RAW reacts to Sami Zayn hyping up his match against Roman Reigns 

Montreal will host a huge match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn this Saturday. The latter posted a video hyping up the match on Twitter. Top RAW heel Bronson Reed reacted to it, stating he got goosebumps.

Bronson Reed is also set for a huge opportunity this Saturday in what will be the biggest match of his career so far. He will compete in the Elimination Chamber in the hopes of becoming the next United States Champion. If he wins, then he will secure his spot at WrestleMania and will head into The Show of Shows as the US Champion.

Similarly, Zayn will try to secure his spot in the high-profile main event of WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes if he can beat Roman Reigns.

Zayn posted a video on Twitter narrated by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani hyping up the main event of Elimination Chamber 2022. It was a video honoring the wrestling legends of Canada and the iconic moments in Montreal, apart from the Montreal Screwjob.

Top RAW heel Bronson Reed wrote "goosebumps" in response to the video:

Most fans will agree with the sentiment.

Cody Rhodes weighed in on Sami Zayn's potential as a main eventer

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes was asked about the main event potential of the man he stood in the ring with this past Monday on RAW.

He said that he already believes Zayn is a headliner:

"[Does Sami Zayn has what it takes to be a headliner in the business?] Well, I think Sami Zayn is a headliner. I think traditional constructs and all those things noise and numbers, you can never deny in the sports entertainment, the pro wrestling space. And Sami is just, has been off the charts."

He added that he would be happy to face him instead of Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about Zayn vs. Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

