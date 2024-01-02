[GRAPHIC] Treatment photo potentially explains why 6-time WWE champion missed RAW Day 1

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was busted open at a recent live event in Toronto, Canada, and the latest update revealed concerning details on the injury.

Zayn took time off following a storyline injury on WWE RAW in early December. However, he returned to in-ring action for the Holiday Tour Live Events in the last week of 2023.

The 29th December show in Toronto, Canada, saw Sami Zayn lock horns with Finn Balor in a singles bout. Both superstars pushed each other to their limits. The match's final moments saw Zayn drive Balor through the table, but the table's leg accidentally hit his head upon rebound. Their intense brawl caused The Master Strategist to bust open, leaving him with a massive cut on his head.

Despite the wound and Dominik Mysterio's interference, Sami Zayn defeated Balor to pick up a brave victory. He was seen walking out of the ring covered in blood, with WWE staff rushing to the former champion.

A recent horrifying picture has shown that Zayn required 15 staples for his head wound after the show in Toronto. Fans were left in awe of his resilience in the match against The Prince after the graphic images of his injury surfaced online.

Sami Zayn was advertised to appear on RAW: Day 1 this week. However, he did not appear on the red brand's opening show of the year. It is worth noting that he didn't compete in any match after he was busted open in the winning effort against Finn Balor.

What else happened at the WWE Live event in Canada?

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Toronto, Canada (10/28):

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retained over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Omos (with MVP) defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retained over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat bout

Steel Cage match: Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor in a Last Man Standing match

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura

