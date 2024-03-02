[GRAPHIC] WWE star shares positive update about injury: "Im freakin wolverine!"

Several WWE Superstars have unfortunately been sidelined on the Road To WrestleMania XL owing to nasty injuries.

Shotzi joined Charlotte Flair and CM Punk, among others, on the injured list. Shotzi revealed on social media that she will be out for "about nine months" due to a torn ACL. The unexpected injury happened while wrestling Lyra Valkyria in NXT.

After posting multiple positive updates post-surgery on Instagram, Shotzi has now revealed that she is healing "insanely well" and had the stitches removed. She also shared a video clip containing graphic imagery that should be watched with caution.

Check out Shotzi's Instagram post below:

"Day 11! Got my stitches out! Thank you Dr. Dugas for respecting my tattoo and giving me the most beautiful stitches ever! Healed insanely well! Im freakin wolverine!" Shotzi wrote on Instagram.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion previously disclosed that the race to WrestleMania XL this year was to feature her and Charlotte Flair gunning for the main roster's tag belts.

Booker T talks about Charlotte Flair and the untimely injuries in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the injury Charlotte Flair sustained on the Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown in December 2023.

Booker called it "gnarly," and addressed the scares of the wrestling business. He added that it can happen to anyone at any time. After The Queen went out, Raquel Rodriguez followed, albeit the latter returned a week ago. More stars have been out of action for a prolonged period of time.

"It was a bad spill," Booker T said about Charlotte's injury. "It was gnarly, man ... It was just a bad break. Bad timing just because WrestleMania is right around the corner; it pretty much just blows you right out of the water as far as that goes. It's bad timing, but that's part of the business. People need to understand that it's not ballet. Stuff like that happens. It happens all the time."

Shotzi is yet to win a main roster title in WWE. Her most high-profile contention perhaps was for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series 2022. At last year's edition in Chicago, Shotzi joined Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch to take down Damage CTRL inside WarGames.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE