"Grateful for every moment" - 31-year-old superstar celebrates major milestone in WWE amid hiatus

A 31-year-old WWE Superstar celebrated a major milestone today during their hiatus from the company.

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since defeating Becky Lynch last year at WrestleMania 38 and hasn't looked back since. At Royal Rumble 2023, she put the title on the line against Alexa Bliss and defeated her with ease. Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron after the match to mock Alexa, and she hasn't been seen since.

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to celebrate a major milestone in the company. She started in NXT back in 2013 and reached a decade with the promotion today. Bliss noted that she was grateful for every moment she has been with WWE and tagged the company in her tweet:

"Today marks 10 years since I started my first day in WWE. Grateful for every moment 🖤 @WWE," tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss praises working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were a very popular duo before she betrayed him at WrestleMania 37.

Wyatt's The Fiend persona captivated wrestling fans, and Alexa was an excellent contrast to Bray's demonic character. She was able to show off more of her personality while aligned with Wyatt and recently claimed it was the most fun she has ever had in her life.

Speaking with BT Sport, Alexa disclosed that she had the most fun of her career working with Bray Wyatt because it allowed her to take chances and think outside the box:

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time. I remember I’ve looked, and I’ve been like, ‘Man, I’ve been six or seven different versions of myself.’ Which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Bray Wyatt was seemingly heading toward a clash against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but the match never took place. A recent report suggests that Alexa and Bray both may be getting ready to return together after not being of this year's draft.

