Grayson Waller breaks character to praise famous Australian wrestler

WWE star Grayson Waller just heaped praise on a famous Australian wrestler.

Robbie Eagles is a well-known name in the Australian wrestling circuit. He has competed all around the world and won numerous accolades across multiple promotions.

Apart from competing in the ring, Robbie Eagles also trains aspiring wrestlers looking to get into the industry. Some of the notable wrestlers he has trained include Kyle Fletcher and Waller.

This week has been a big week for two of his students who main evented major shows. Waller main evented RAW with Cody Rhodes, and Kyle Fletcher main evented AEW Dynamite with Will Ospreay. Hence, Robbie Eagles took to social media to praise his students. Waller responded to Eagles' tweet and praised his coaching ability.

"To be the best, you have to learn from the best.@RobbieEagles_is one of the best wrestlers and coaches in the world, and a major reason Australians are taking over the world."

Check out his tweet here:

Grayson Waller makes bold claim after main eventing RAW

This past week on RAW, Waller made his in-ring debut for the red brand and was in the main event against Cody Rhodes. This was an amazing feat as the Australian star was also in the main event of his SmackDown in-ring debut against Edge.

Following the match, Waller took to social media to point out the similarities in both of his in-ring debuts and claimed it was "The Grayson Waller Effect."

"Smackdown In-Ring Debut: Main Event Raw In-Ring Debut: Main Event That is the Grayson Waller Effect."

Check out his tweet below:

Waller has been one of the most entertaining stars on the blue brand, and his recent dynamic with Austin Theory has been interesting to watch.

