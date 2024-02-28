Grayson Waller makes bold claim after main eventing WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown star Grayson Waller has made a bold claim after competing in the main event of last night's edition of RAW. The Australian star hosted Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match on the talk show at the premium live event this past Saturday night. However, Austin Theory got involved, and The American Nightmare planted him with a Cross Rhodes. Seth Rollins followed it up with a Stomp as Waller watched on.

Last night on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes battled Grayson Waller in the main event, and Austin Theory joined the announce table for the match. Waller put forth a solid effort, but in the end, Rhodes picked up the victory and had an altercation with The Bloodline's Paul Heyman after the bout.

Waller took to social media today to make a bold claim following RAW. The 33-year-old noted that he was in the main event of his SmackDown in-ring debut, and the same thing happened last night. He claimed that was "The Grayson Waller Effect," as seen in his post below.

Former WWE manager praises Grayson Waller

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared that he almost signed Grayson Waller while he was working in TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk last November, Mantell stated that The Moment Maker sent his resume to TNA Wrestling. Mantell said Waller had the "It Factor," but he was booked elsewhere before he could bring him to the promotion. The veteran added he is looking forward to seeing how far Waller goes as a WWE Superstar.

"He sent his pic when I was in TNA. He sent his resume. I was gonna book him, but I think he got booked somewhere else. I looked at him, I said this kid's got something else. He has got what they call the 'It Factor,' and I think he's got it, and we'll see how far he goes in WWE," Dutch Mantell said. [From 52:22 to 52:45]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Waller is an entertaining superstar but has never won a title during his tenure with the company. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can capture a championship in 2024.

