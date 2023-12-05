Grayson Waller breaks silence after almost being attacked by WWE fan

Grayson Waller has broken his silence after almost being attacked by a fan at a WWE live event.

Waller has made a name for himself since his arrival on the main roster. He competed against Edge in one of the latter's final matches in the promotion in Madison Square Garden on the July 7 episode of SmackDown. Edge has since exited the company and is now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. Waller has also interrupted John Cena's at Money in the Bank and has become one of the most despised superstars on the blue brand.

However, one fan took things too far at a recent WWE live event in Newark and jumped over the barricade. Security quickly tackled the man before he was able to reach Grayson Waller and Austin Theory ringside.

Waller took to social media to comment on the incident. Waller claimed that this was what happens when an American tries to get into a battle with an Australian:

"This is what happens when idiot Americans try to get in a battle of wit with an Aussie 🤣," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller almost signed with a rival promotion before WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently disclosed that he almost signed Grayson Waller while he was in TNA Wrestling.

Waller worked on the independent wrestling scene for several years before signing with the promotion in 2021. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell disclosed that Waller sent him his resume while he was at TNA. Mantell noted that he wanted to book him and that Waller has "the It Factor."

"He sent his pic when I was in TNA. He sent his resume. I was gonna book him, but I think he got booked somewhere else. I looked at him, I said this kid's got something else. He has got what they call the 'It Factor,' and I think he's got it, and we'll see how far he goes in WWE," Dutch Mantell said. [52:22 - 52:45]

You can check out the video below:

Grayson Waller has been announced for the tournament on SmackDown to determine Logan Paul's next challenger for the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if Waller can capture his first title in the company in the weeks ahead.

Which WWE SmackDown star would you like to see challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.