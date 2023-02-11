Grayson Waller calls out former NXT UK champion for defending WWE Hall of Famer

NXT star Grayson Waller has called out former NXT United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate for coming to the aid of WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

Waller has been very vocal about his unhappiness with The Heartbreak Kid following his loss to Bron Breakker at Takeover: Vengeance Day. He stormed in on Michaels during a post-Takeover media call and berated him with questions, mainly about why he wasn't being placed as the top guy for the brand. He later insulted Michaels by asking if he would like him better by putting hearts on his ring gear. This led to a storyline suspension for the rising Aussie talent.

Waller's actions didn't sit well with top British superstar Tyler Bate. The Moustache Mountain member called out Waller for a showdown on next week's edition of NXT on USA. Waller fired back at Bate in a recent tweet, where he took a shot at the now-defunct NXT UK brand by saying Michaels "pretended it was good."

"Not surprised Tyler was so quick to defend HBK. He owes Shawn for pretending NXT UK was good for so long."

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE WWE NXT @WWENXT



Wow, Tyler Bate just called out "So Grayson, you want to disrespect someone. How's about next week you try and disrespect me!"Wow, Tyler Bate just called out @GraysonWWE "So Grayson, you want to disrespect someone. How's about next week you try and disrespect me!"Wow, Tyler Bate just called out @GraysonWWE 😳 https://t.co/EoXFZ1Z5PS Not surprised Tyler was so quick to defend HBK. He owes Shawn for pretending NXT UK was good for so long twitter.com/wwenxt/status/… Not surprised Tyler was so quick to defend HBK. He owes Shawn for pretending NXT UK was good for so long twitter.com/wwenxt/status/…

Grayson Waller recently called out Cody Rhodes for a matchup

Grayson Waller may not hold any gold for NXT, but that doesn't mean the Aussie doesn't see himself as championship material. A few weeks ago, he appeared on WWE's The Bump program and called out Cody Rhodes, who was also a guest on the show. Waller said he would not invite The American Nightmare onto the "Waller Effect" because he would rather stand across from him in the ring.

It is not certain at this time what WWE NXT's plans are for Grayson Waller. His matchup with Bate has been confirmed for this Tuesday's NXT, but a main roster call-up may not be too far off in the distance.

Do you think Waller is ready for the main roster? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes