Grayson Waller mocks potential WWE SmackDown opponents

WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller recently mocked his potential opponents on the upcoming episode of the Friday Night Show.

Last week, United States Champion Logan Paul made his first appearance on SmackDown after winning the title at Crown Jewel. The Maverick announced an eight-man tournament to determine the number one contender for his championship belt.

As part of the tournament, Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley defeated Dragon Lee and Karrion Kross, respectively, to move into the next round on the latest edition of SmackDown.

On the upcoming episode of the show, Austin Theory is scheduled to face Kevin Owens, and Grayson Waller will take on a mystery opponent from NXT.

Grayson Waller took to his Instagram account to ask his followers who they think would be his mystery opponent next week on SmackDown. The 33-year-old shared two of the names suggested to him by his followers and mocked both of them.

One of the names was Lexis King. Waller shared the name with a photograph of the infamous Tiger King, aka Joe Exotic, to mock the NXT Superstar. He shared another fan response claiming that "Tyler Bate clears Waller." The WWE Superstar hilariously poked fun at Bate's height.

You can check the screenshots of Grayson Waller's Instagram stories below:

Screengrabs of Grayson Waller's Instagram stories.

It will be interesting to see who Shawn Michaels chooses as the mystery opponent against the former NXT Superstar Grayson Waller as the latter looks to move deep into the tournament.

Bill Apter believes Kevin Owens will win the WWE United States Championship tournament

The tournament to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship features multiple big names and former champions. Only time will tell which superstar eventually earns a shot at Logan Paul's title.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will win the tournament and challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship. The veteran also talked about the SmackDown segment featuring Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory.

"Look, the bottom line here is they have got a guy who is face to face with tonight, Kevin Owens, KO. Which, by the way, when he gave that knockout punch to Austin Theory and five seconds later Theory was up helping Grayson Waller, that bothered me. But here you've got a guy from Canada, KO, who's probably going to challenge for the US title. They are telegraphing it," revealed Bill Apter.

Who is your favorite pick to win the United States Championship tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.