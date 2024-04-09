Grayson Waller praises two major WWE Superstars following WrestleMania

Grayson Waller has sent a message to everyone following an eventful WrestleMania XL. He also praised two of his fellow WWE Superstars who had a successful weekend like him.

The Aussie Icon won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Austin Theory in the Six-Pack Ladder Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania. He represented Australia along with Bronson Reed and Rhea Ripley, who also won big at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown. Ripley successfully retained the Women's World Championship after beating Becky Lynch on the opening match of Night 1.

In a post on his official X account, Grayson Waller was proud of what he and his fellow Australians did at WrestleMania. He warned everyone that they were starting to take over WWE and told other aspiring Aussies to go after their dream.

"The world found out this weekend what we've known for years - Australian Wrestling is World Class. The Takeover is only just starting. To all the wrestlers in Australia - keep working hard and showing out. The opportunities are there for the taking," Waller wrote.

Expand Tweet

Triple H praised Austin Theory and Grayson Waller after WrestleMania win

As noted, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. It was Theory's first tag team title in WWE, while Waller became a champion for the first time.

Triple H had nothing but praise for A-Town Down Under after their title win. The WWE's chief content officer has confidence that Theory and Waller are just starting their journey as a team.

"I'm confident we still haven't even scratched the surface on what @GraysonWWE and @_Theory1 are capable of. This is going to be one entertaining #SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

A-Town Down Under weather a brewing storm back at Elimination Chamber: Perth when Waller didn't interfere when Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes attacked Theory. There was some tension afterward, but the two made it through and earned an opportunity to win a title at WrestleMania XL.

Now, the talented duo has plenty of challengers, such as New Catch Republic, Street Profits, Authors of Pain, Pretty Deadly, Legado Del Fantasma, The O.C., and Latino World Order.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Waller deserved to be a champion at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion