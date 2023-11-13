Grayson Waller reacts to WWE star calling out company for spelling her name wrong

Grayson Waller has reacted to a WWE star calling out the company for spelling her name wrong.

Waller is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and is involved in a tag team with Austin Theory. The unlikely duo is currently in a rivalry with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter proved that he could punch both of them in the face simultaneously during a recent episode of the blue brand.

Corey Graves missed this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, and Owens offered to fill in. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis agreed to let KO call the action but noted that he would be suspended if he put his hands on anyone. Waller and Theory got under the former Universal Champion's skin, and he got suspended for attacking them.

Cathy Kelley works as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown and took to social media today to call out the company for spelling her name wrong. She then joked that Grayson Waller could have been responsible, and the Australian star responded by again spelling her name wrong in his post seen below.

"Sorry Kathy, I’ll get them to fix this immediately!" he posted.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises Grayson Waller

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Grayson Waller has a bright future, but the promotion may have to work a little harder on him.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell praised Grayson Waller for his skills in the ring. Mantell noted Waller is an original in the ring, but WWE is going to have to put in some effort to get him over with the crowd.

"The match was great. They had a great finish. Grayson Waller, I like the moves that he does. Going in with the shoulder in the corner then the stomp. I've never seen that before. Another move he does, a guy goes to backdrop and he jumps up and hooks them. I even played it back, still can't figure out how to do it. So he is original, and he's done few moves I've never seen before. They're pushing him but I think they're gonna have to work a little bit harder on him to get him there," said the veteran. [From 25:58 to 26:37]

Waller has made a name for himself since arriving on the main roster and has already interacted with several legends of the business. It will be interesting to see how long he is teamed up with Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

