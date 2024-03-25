Grayson Waller sends smug message after being nominated for major Slammy Award

The WWE Slammy Awards are returning this year and the buzz is already strong. Grayson Waller has just publicly reacted to one of the nominations.

The Slammy Awards are coming back after a three-year hiatus. WWE has announced a special Fan's Choice theme for this year and voting for the Slammys on the WWE website ends March 27. One of the awards for 2024 is Social Star of the Year, which celebrates the WWE Superstars who are the most active on social media.

Waller has been nominated for the Social Star of the Year award, along with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Chelsea Green, and Liv Morgan. The Aussie took to his Instagram Stories today with a smug reaction to the competition.

"Surprised it's even a question," Grayson Waller wrote with a screenshot of the nominees.

Screenshot of Grayson Waller's Instagram Story

Big E and Cathy Kelley are set to host The 2024 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards on Sunday, April 7. The stream will air live on all company social media channels, and fans are encouraged to attend in person at WWE World in Philadelphia. The ceremony will leave plenty of time for fans to get to Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Veteran trainer sees Grayson Waller as future of WWE

Ace Steel spent the past few years in the news due to controversy surrounding his time with AEW, and the infamous backstage incident at All Out 2022. However, the 51-year-old has been in the business since 1991 and has held numerous roles.

Steel made several WWE appearances as an enhancement talent from 2004 - 2008, but in November 2019 he was hired to work as a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Steel praised Waller and said he will succeed in WWE because of his willingness to learn. The longtime trainer & wrestler also had major praise for The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and Odyssey Jones.

"He was a guy that listened to everything if I gave him something to [improve], because that's my job now, to be an arm-chair quarterback, Monday morning, like, 'Ah, we should have done this.' I produced him in his early days to help him craft his matches," Ace Steel said of Grayson Waller.

Steel was a victim of WWE's COVID-19 furloughs six months into the job, but was later brought back in October 2020 until his release in January 2022.

Poll : Which is the better WWE segment? The Grayson Waller Effect MizTV 0 votes View Discussion