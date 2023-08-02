Grayson Waller can't wait to make multi-time WWE champion 'regret his decisions'

Grayson Waller recently stated that he can't wait to make a multi-time WWE champion regret his decisions.

Waller and Johnny Gargano have been two of NXT's most consistent performers. Hence, it was only fitting that these two went head-to-head when Gargano made his return to NXT earlier this year.

This kickstarted a personal feud that culminated in an unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver this year. Waller addressed the feud during his interview with WWE Die Woche where he stated that he wants another match against Johnny Gargano on the main roster.

"I didn’t (enjoy my match against Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver). That hurt man, that sucked. When you go into an Unsanctioned match, those matches are not fun and I didn’t sleep that night, I didn’t sleep on the plane home. As much horrible things as I said about Johnny Gargano, that guy’s legit, that guy’s the man in a lot of ways and he made me pay for a lot of the things I said and I can’t wait to make him regret those decisions one day."

He continued:

"I really hope that’s a match that happens on the main roster one day. I think me and Gargano have unfinished business and I think we need to do it in front of a bigger audience." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Grayson Waller wants Trish Stratus on his talk show

Ever since Waller was drafted to the WWE's main roster, he has mainly hosted his talk show called the Grayson Waller Effect. The show has seen several former and current champions make an appearance.

During the same interview, when Waller was asked about potential future guests, he was quick to mention Trish Stratus' name.

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Although he is still fairly new on the main roster, Waller is poised to become a big star in the future.

