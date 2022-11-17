"Great comeback moment" - Fans go berserk over WWE Hall of Famer potentially returning to action after 10 months to join Bianca Belair at Survivor Series

WWE fans worldwide recently took to Twitter to react to the possibility of Beth Phoenix potentially joining Bianca Belair's team for the WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

The Glamazon was last seen in action at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year, where she teamed up with her husband, Edge, to defeat The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match. She last appeared on WWE programming at Extreme Rules, where The Rated R Superstar battled Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' Match.

Edge had the match in his grasp when Rhea Ripley attacked Phoenix and threatened to hit her with a steel chair unless the former world champion quit. While The Rated R Superstar lost the match to save his wife, Ripley proceeded to smash Phoenix's head with the chair anyway.

This week on RAW, The Eradicator joined forces with Damage CTRL for the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series. This led many to believe Phoenix could return to action to avenge her earlier humiliation.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses to WWE's tweet asking who should join the babyfaces inside the ominous structure:

Craig Guyver @CraigGuyver @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE Looks like it will be one from Candice, Dana or Beth Phoenix, bit odd that recap of what happened and then Finn bringing up edge again, so I would go with Beth at this point @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE Looks like it will be one from Candice, Dana or Beth Phoenix, bit odd that recap of what happened and then Finn bringing up edge again, so I would go with Beth at this point

Nigel Pauwels @nigel_pauwels @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim

Becky (makes sense, if she recovered)

Sasha Banks (huge suprise)

Naomi (huge suprise)

Tegan Nox (HHH was a big fan of hers in NXT)

Liv Morgan (ties into the new crazy character)

Candice (if she isn't injured)

Beth Pheonix (revenge on Rhea) @AlexaBliss_WWE There are so many options:Becky (makes sense, if she recovered)Sasha Banks (huge suprise)Naomi (huge suprise)Tegan Nox (HHH was a big fan of hers in NXT)Liv Morgan (ties into the new crazy character)Candice (if she isn't injured)Beth Pheonix (revenge on Rhea) @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE There are so many options:Becky (makes sense, if she recovered)Sasha Banks (huge suprise)Naomi (huge suprise)Tegan Nox (HHH was a big fan of hers in NXT)Liv Morgan (ties into the new crazy character)Candice (if she isn't injured)Beth Pheonix (revenge on Rhea)

Tim TheManlyBeast Peace @MysterP1336 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE Beth Phoenix needs to be the last entry besides its a perfect choice plus rhea's gonna gotta taste of own medicine despite how so sexy looking she is. @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE Beth Phoenix needs to be the last entry besides its a perfect choice plus rhea's gonna gotta taste of own medicine despite how so sexy looking she is.

Mikey T @413MikeyT @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE I’d like to say Beth but that would be bc of Rhea - they already got that set up with Mia. Becky would be fun! @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE I’d like to say Beth but that would be bc of Rhea - they already got that set up with Mia. Becky would be fun!

ManUtdFan @ManUtd_Fan87 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE Beth Phoenix seeing as Rhea Ripley is on the opposite team. Makes perfect sense and seeing Rhea’s reaction at SS. @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MiaYim @AlexaBliss_WWE Beth Phoenix seeing as Rhea Ripley is on the opposite team. Makes perfect sense and seeing Rhea’s reaction at SS.

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic Who do you think is the final member of this team ?



My guess is Beth Phoenix Who do you think is the final member of this team ?My guess is Beth Phoenix https://t.co/HD03ZKfHRE

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Gut tells me the surprise at WarGames for the women’s match is Beth Phoenix, and I think that could be a mistake.



It’d be cool and would definitely work, but I’d announce it ahead of time, because people are going to think it’s either Sasha Banks or Becky Lynch otherwise. Gut tells me the surprise at WarGames for the women’s match is Beth Phoenix, and I think that could be a mistake. It’d be cool and would definitely work, but I’d announce it ahead of time, because people are going to think it’s either Sasha Banks or Becky Lynch otherwise.

Rhea Ripley listed WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as her dream opponent

While Rhea Ripley showed no mercy upon Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules, The Eradicator has previously stated that she would love to stand across the ring from the Hall of Famer.

A few months back on WWE's The Bump, Ripley disclosed that she idolized The Glamazon while growing up. Hence, she wants Phoenix to return to action for a dream match.

"I say it all the time. Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent. Growing up, watching her, I thought she was absolutely incredible. She's someone that I idolized and I really looked up to, being a bigger girl, having a different frame to everyone else. So I'm very excited. I hope that something does happen. I hope that she shows that she has a pair and she's the one that wears the pants in her relationship and she comes back to Monday night. Because I'm ready," said Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day member also mocked Beth Phoenix at Crown Jewel after taking her out at Extreme Rules. Ripley accompanied her fellow stablemates for their match against The O.C. with a unique hairstyle, as her hair was made up in a way similar to what Beth Phoenix had done in the past.

Could Beth Phoenix return to WWE at Survivor Series to avenge constant mocking and attacks? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.

