“Greatest Faction of our time/era” – WWE Universe reacts to incredible accomplishment by iconic faction

WWE has always had some incredible factions and groups that have run roughshod over the locker room and shows. One of the most dominant factions in modern wrestling was The Shield, and all members of the group have gone on to have incredible individual success in the industry.

Roman Reigns is the face of WWE and has had a legendary run as WWE’s top champion in a reign that has lasted for over 3 years now, maineventing several Wrestlemanias in the process. Rollins is considered one of the most creative superstars, who has won multiple times World Championships and most recently defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback.

Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose left the company and moved to AEW, where he is a former AEW world champion. The former WWE Champion is currently in his first reign as AEW International Championship after beating previous champion Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out on 3rd September in Chicago.

On Twitter, aka X, an account noted that all 3 former Shield members are currently holding gold on their respective flagship shows. Fans reacted to this observation with disbelief, with many labeling the group as the greatest faction of the modern era. All three members are huge individual stars and have been relevant to date, even after years of the group breaking up.

Seth Rollins attacked after his successful title defense on WWE Payback

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained his title at Payback

Seth Rollins got a hard-fought victory over his Japanese opponent last weekend at Payback. The match left the champion’s back hurting after the challenger targeted it throughout the match. Frustrated with his loss, The King of Strong Style lived up to his promise and attacked Rollins' bad back once again after the PLE went off air.

This attack took place to give the company a reason to continue the feud between the two superstars. The fan reaction to Nakamura’s heel turn and booking since has been largely positive. This encouraged the creative to continue this feud. The Visionary has been battling a real-life long-term back fracture and recently spoke about wrestling at the elite level he is while managing the injury.

What are some of your favorite memories of The Shield, and did you expect all of them to be stars? Which member’s career path are you most impressed by? Let us know in the comments section below.

