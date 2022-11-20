Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was not happy with Austin Theory laying waste to Dolph Ziggler this past week on RAW.

Austin Theory hit rock bottom last week after a failed Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins. Things quickly changed for the youngster this week during his match against Ziggler. He kicked out of the Fameasser and a Zig Zag and clobbered the in-ring veteran with two A-Town Downs. Theory continued to punish his opponent to the point where the referee had to disqualify him to end the match.

In a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran detailed that Dolph Ziggler was one of the best workers on the main roster. He mentioned that whenever WWE wanted to get newer stars over, they would call on The Show Off to do the job.

"It's so obvious by now at this point that they're in Dr. Ziggler, the guy with the most experience, the best worker that can still go at a good level and teach guys s**t in the ring, he's nearly flawless. So he's penalized by being the world's f**king greatest job guy." [From 5:52 - 6:15]

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Theory also attacked WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins

After the brutal beatdown of Dolph Ziggler, Austin Theory once again made his presence felt during the main event matchup between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor for the United States Championship.

After Seth picked up the win with a Stomp on Balor, Theory blindsided him. The young star planted the US champ with the A-Town Down before hitting him with the title as WWE RAW went off the air. He posted a video on Twitter beating Rollins and announcing himself as "The Now".

You can check out Theory's post below:

What do you think of the attitude shift in Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments below.

