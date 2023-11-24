"Greatest storyline of all time," "Made the Bloodline relevant" - WWE Universe recalls Roman Reigns' heartwarming moment with 39-year-old superstar

The WWE Universe recently recalled a wholesome moment involving Roman Reigns and his former Bloodline stablemate, Sami Zayn.

With Survivor Series right around the corner, fans took to Twitter to reflect on The Bloodline's victory in last year's men's WarGames match. The team led by The Tribal Chief was victorious over Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes.

Expand Tweet

Zayn, who played a major role in The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout, eventually made peace with Jey Uso and Reigns following his remarkable performance at Survivor Series 2022.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe claimed that the 39-year-old superstar made The Bloodline "relevant" and labeled it the "greatest" storyline of all time.

Check out some fan reactions on Twitter below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Zayn finally quit The Bloodline after betraying Reigns. After Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Owens, Zayn hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair, leading to his exit from the Samoan group.

Sami Zayn previously broke character to address his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns is arguably one of the greatest programs in modern professional wrestling history.

In an Elimination Chamber vlog released by WWE, the former Intercontinental Champion broke character to address his future with Reigns' faction. Zayn said:

"Tonight is like that last little lull in the movie before that third act where things seem about as bad as they can get. The sort of protagonist in the story has been on this journey, and it kinda falls flat. But that's not the end of the story, right? There's more to it. And we just gotta wait and see how that plays. Maybe it pays off in a year. Maybe it pays off in two years. This is a never-ending story. It's never the end until it's the end. Hopefully, that's a while away."

At Elimination Chamber 2023, Sami Zayn was unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite a valiant effort.

Zayn's exit from The Bloodline led to his much-awaited reunion with Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania 39 Night One, the duo defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Were you a fan of Sami Zayn as part of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.