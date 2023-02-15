"Greatest WrestleMania bump" - Former WWE star lavishes praise on Seth Rollins' iconic spot (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 lavished praise on Seth Rollins' spot from WrestleMania 31, where Randy Orton countered his Curb Stomp attempt into an RKO.

It's no secret that Rollins is one of this generation's greatest performers. One of the earliest matches from his WWE career that showed fans he was destined for greatness was against Randy Orton from WrestleMania 31. It was a great bout, which is best remembered for the moment when Seth Rollins went for a Curb Stomp, but The Viper tossed him into the air and hit an RKO.

Though The Visionary lost, the spot cemented his position as one of WWE's most gifted in-ring talents. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that it was the greatest bump in WrestleMania history. He also feels Rollins could have planned something just as insane for this year's 'Mania as well.

"I do think Seth Rollins has the greatest WrestleMania bump that was within the confines of a singles match when he did the Curb Stomp and got tossed up in the RKO, so I don't think he'll have to go that distance, but he'll do something that is almost as insane," said EC3. (4:20 - 4:39)

WWE legend Randy Orton also thinks Seth Rollins is one of the best of this era

Not just fans but Randy Orton himself feels Rollins is one of the best in-ring workers of this generation. In a video posted by WWE last year, The Viper stated that Seth Rollins' matches with Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler were a testament to his abilities inside the squared circle.

The former WWE Champion also revealed how he always praises The Visionary whenever he happens to meet him backstage.

"Seth Rollins is, in my opinion, one of the best competitors, performers, professional wrestlers of this generation. And I think it is apparent when you watch the matches he's had with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns," recalled Randy Orton. "I've had a couple of good ones with him too. I always tell Seth, too, 'God, you're good. I forgot how good you are.'"

Seth Rollins is rumored to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 later this year. Considering both performers are athletically gifted, fans can expect fun spots from the two at the premium live event if they meet inside the ring.

