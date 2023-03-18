"Green with envy!" - A member of The Bloodline sends message to WWE Universe ahead of St. Patrick's Day edition of SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has sent out a message ahead of tonight's St. Patrick's Day edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline has captivated the WWE Universe with never-ending turmoil within the group. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has done all he can to keep the faction together, but Sami Zayn came close to tearing it apart.

Zayn has vowed to destroy the group following his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. It is up to Roman Reigns and The Wiseman Paul Heyman to make sure that everyone remains on the same page in the group moving forward.

Heyman took to Twitter ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown in Kansas City to send a message. The Wiseman uploaded an altered photo from Roman's victory over Logan Paul at last year's Crown Jewel, replacing the Bloodline's trademark red color with green to honor St. Patrick's Day. Heyman noted that everyone outside the group is envious of them:

"#WeTheOnes who are digitally altered green for St. Patrick’s Day... But #YouTheOnes who are green with envy! #Bloodline #IslandofRelevancy," tweeted Paul Heyman.

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez praises The Bloodline'sPaul Heyman

Wrestling veteran Ricardo Rodriguez spent several years in WWE serving as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer.

He exited the promotion in 2014 and has remained active in the independent wrestling scene ever since. The 37-year-old had a brief stint with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 as a Spanish commentator but only appeared at one taping for the promotion. Ricardo recently opened up the Three Legacies Wrestling Academy in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted show, Rodriguez picked Paul Heyman for promo of the year for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and noted that there is nobody else like him:

"There's nobody like Paul Heyman. If I could ever even reach a level close enough to that, I'd be happy." He continued, "I will always go with Paul." [15:53 - 17:31]

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The American Nightmare is set to appear on tonight's edition of SmackDown and it will be interesting to see if he confronts The Bloodline.

Do you think The Bloodline will fall apart by the end of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

