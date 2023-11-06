"Guess Mami didn't like that" - WWE star reacts to confrontation with Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel 2023

A WWE star has reacted to a confrontation with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. The Eradicator emerged victorious to retain her title despite the odds being stacked against her.

Following the match, she was interviewed by WWE personality Jackie Redmond. The interview did not go well, as Ripley got heated after Redmond asked about who would be challenging for the title next.

"It doesn't matter what your name is at the end of the day. Because whoever steps into the ring with Mami is going to get put down because this is my division, like I said, okay? Now, next time we want to do an interview here, why don't we just bring Cathy Kelley instead because I don't like Rachel over here," she said.

A fan sent Jackie Redmond the clip of her intense interaction with Ripley, and the backstage interviewer claimed that she was only trying to do her job at the premium live event.

"SOrry was just trying to do my job and find out how soon we can expect Rhea to defend her title again. Guess Mami didn’t like that. 🤷🏻‍♀️," she posted.

Rhea Ripley reacts to messages from the WWE Universe

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently broke character to react to messages from wrestling fans.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator broke character to share her reaction to messages from her fans.

Ripley noted that her character is supposed to be intimidating, but the heartwarming messages from the WWE Universe turned her into a marshmallow.

"You're all making me mushy. I'm supposed to be a killer, but you all are making me a marshmallow," said Ripley.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has been dominant thus far as champion, and there seemingly is no end to her reign in sight. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will step up to Ripley next and challenge for the Women's World Championship.

