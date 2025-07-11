"Guilty or Innocent" - WWE veteran defends Vince McMahon, says he would never sell out

WWE has been moving in a very different direction ever since Vince McMahon stepped down as the promotion's owner. Under TKO, the pro wrestling juggernaut has seen plenty of changes, from its scheduling to its presentation. But not everybody has welcomed these changes.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo, who worked under McMahon during the company's popular Attitude Era, has been critical of some the decisions made by the new owners. Russo has questioned some of the booking decisions under Triple H and on this occasion he accused TKO and WWE of priortizing money over the wrestling product and fans.

The veteran took to X (fka Twitter) to voice his frustrations with WWE:

"Under TKO the @WWE had made $$$ their number one priority. From outrageous ticket prices to becoming content creators who will provide their content to whoever will pay for it . . . they have completely Bastardized their Product," he wrote.

Russo pointed out that WWE isn't taking time to make a good product and highlighted the weekend's packed schedule, which will see three WWE shows in a span of two days, as an example of them not caring about the fans. He then said something like this would've never happened under Vince McMahon.

"No, this would have Never happened under @VinceMcMahon’s leadership. Guilty, or Innocent, Vince really did care about the Fans first. He never would Sell-Out, or water down his “baby” for a Slim-Jim logo on a table," he added.

Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as executive chairman of the board of directors at TKO Group Holdings last year, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former WWE employee Janel Grant. Since then, he has stayed away from the WWE product.

During this time, fans have witnessed soaring ticket prices and logos of various brands being painted on the in-ring mat, turnbuckles, and around the ring. This is something that hasn't gone down well with the hardcore WWE fans.

Vince McMahon has launched a new company

In May, it was reported that Vince McMahon has launched a new company by the name of "14th & I." It was noted that this new company will seek opportunities in media and entertainment, though right now, there are no reports suggesting that it will be involved in pro wrestling.

Recently, it came to light that this new company has filed a trademark for its official logo.

With this new venture under his name, it will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon ever returns to his pro wrestling roots.

