Gunther addresses the possibility of other WWE stars joining Imperium

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently addressed the possibility of seeing other superstars joining Imperium on SmackDown.

In 2019, Gunther joined forces with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to form Imperium in NXT UK. Although The Ring General and Kaiser made their main roster debut in April 2022, Vinci remained on NXT. However, he rejoined the group in September at Clash at the Castle. Imperium is currently active on WWE SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Gunther noted that his faction is perfect and isn't actively looking to recruit new members.

"I think we're a perfect trio. And like never change a running system so we don't really need anyone on top. That question never like really came to our mind. I don't think I would actively want anybody to join to be fair," he said. [6:24 - 6:44]

Gunther recently broke character to praise his former WWE rival. Check out his comments here.

Gunther has made a significant impact on the WWE main roster

Since joining the main roster last year, Gunther has caught the eye of the WWE Universe. The 35-year-old has held the Intercontinental Championship for 218 days. He has also had impressive matches against top superstars, including Sheamus and Rey Mysterio.

Last Friday, The Ring General delivered another stellar performance when he defeated Braun Strowman in an Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised the Imperium leader.

"Good finish and the finish surprised me. It really did. Because he just, he just took it right in the middle, no argument, no nothing, and Braun he showed it good. And it was actually a pretty good match. I mean, Gunther, good thing he had Gunther in there, but I'm not impressed for Braun Strowman anyway, so. But Gunther, he is the star in my book. I like him," he said. [36:00- 36:30]

