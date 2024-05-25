Gunther almost loses WWE King of the Ring crown

WWE has crowned Gunther the 23rd King of the Ring. The multi-time champion almost left the Jeddah Super Dome without his crown, but thankfully someone found it and took the opportunity to recreate a popular meme.

In the inaugural WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia saw The Ring General defeat Randy Orton in the KOTR final earlier today. Triple H presented Gunther with the crown after the match, but he did not kneel for the crowning as Queen of the Ring Nia Jax did.

WWE took to its official Instagram page after the final and recreated the popular "You dropped this, King!" meme using The Ring General. After King Gunther seemingly forgot his crown, a crew member returned it to the RAW superstar.

Gunther remarked on how nice the crown looked and how he really didn't need it to know he was the best wrestler in the Stamford-based company.

"Thank you. Isn't it pretty? I won this tonight, but let's be honest... [laughs] I didn't need it to know that I'm the best here," Gunther said.

You can check out the video below:

The 22-minute King of the Ring final victory earned Gunther a title match against the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam in August. Although Damian Priest is the current champion, he must first defend his title against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle: Scotland next month, before he starts thinking about Gunther.

