Gunther battles former Intercontinental Champion after WWE SmackDown goes off the air

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defended his title in a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura after this week's episode of SmackDown went off the air.

During the latest episode of the Blue brand, Imperium cut a promo on The Brawling Brutes. Giovanni Vinci said that nobody from the group possesses championship qualities like GUNTHER.

Sheamus interrupted and said that Ridge Holland and Butch are stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Ian.

A brawl broke out, and The Celtic Warrior busted out his shillelagh and got in a few shots on Imperium. GUNTHER planted Sheamus with a Powerbomb and hit him with the shillelagh a couple of times for good measure.

After the show went off the air, The Ring General put his title on the line against two-time Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

GUNTHER emerged victorious to retain the title, but Shinsuke caught him with a Kinshasa after the match to send the fans home happy.

Gunther will defend the title against Sheamus next week on WWE SmackDown

The Ring General successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. The match received rave reviews from fans and saw Sheamus get a standing ovation from the crowd in Cardiff despite being on the losing end.

The Celtic Warrior has never held the Intercontinental Championship in his career. He recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed that he will take the title to his hometown to celebrate becoming WWE's first Ultimate Grand Slam Champion when he wins it.

WWE announced that The Ring General will once again defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on the season premiere of SmackDown next week.

GUNTHER has held the title for 110 days. It will be interesting to see if his dominant reign comes to an end at the hands of Sheamus next week.

