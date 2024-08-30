Gunther beats WWE legend for the 10th time in 2 years during Live Event in Germany

Gunther recently defeated a WWE legend for the 10th time in two years. During the WWE Live Event in Stuttgart, Germany, The Ring General managed to pick up another massive win against a big name. That would be Sheamus.

Gunther joined the Stamford-based promotion on their tour of Europe, which is why he missed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, i.e., the go-home show of the red brand before Bash in Berlin 2024. It only makes sense that he and Ludwig Kaiser would join the SmackDown roster on the tour of Europe as they belong to closer areas in the region and have a direct connection.

Another RAW Superstar who was on the tour was WWE legend Sheamus. While they have had multiple televised bangers, this was their 11th overall singles match against each other.

The Ring General will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Randy Orton at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

WWE Superstar Gunther recently defeated an old opponent who got a standing ovation

Recently at the WWE Live Event in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Gunther happened to take out another old opponent of his, Ilja Dragunov. In case you did not know, Dragunov and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion went to war at NXT TakeOver: 36, with The Mad Dragon winning the bout to end the Austrian star's 870-day reign as the NXT United Kingdom Champion.

It was considered the match of the year by many and on the main roster, the two of them have crossed paths but only interacted minimally. It is clear that WWE is saving this match for a bigger stage, and until then, we will be seeing the contest on untelevised live events like the one in Rotterdam.

After losing to Gunther in an incredible match, Dragunov got a standing ovation from the Dutch crowd. In the main event, Cody Rhodes subtly revealed that WWE was possibly scouting for a new location to host a premium live event as the international expansion continues in a big way.

