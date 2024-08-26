Gunther shares WWE update; confirms he will miss RAW

Gunther shared an update today on social media confirming that he will not be at tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Tonight's show is the final edition of the red brand before Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

The Ring General will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin this Saturday. The Viper picked up a victory over Ludwig Kaiser last Monday on RAW and then brawled with Gunther after the match. Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Rhode Island, the World Heavyweight Champion noted he was in Europe but is focused on defeating Orton at the Premium Live Event this weekend.

"I'm here right now in Europe, and most people recognize my greatness. But don't get it confused, my focus is fully aimed to Saturday. Because as much as SummerSlam went down in history as the day The Ring General saved this great sport, Bash in Berlin on Saturday will be remembered as the day when Randy Orton finally met his match. And The Ring General will leave Berlin as the World Heavyweight Champion," he said.

The veteran successfully defended his title against Ilja Dragunov at a WWE Live Event yesterday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Mad Dragon reacted to the loss earlier today on social media and noted his rivalry against the leader of Imperium was destiny.

Randy Orton comments on his match against Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE star Randy Orton recently discussed the similarities between himself and Gunther ahead of their clash at the Premium Live Event this weekend.

In an interview with Daily Mail, The Legend Killer compared himself to Gunther and noted that the World Heavyweight Champion has a great head on his shoulders. He added that he is now in a position to give back to the business and believes he will help elevate the RAW star's career.

"He’s a little older than I was back then, and I think he’s got a great head on his shoulders, and I think he’s going to know what to do with it. And I think that, like I said, win, lose, or draw for me, or comforter, I feel like this is going to elevate his career. And that’s what this business is all about, it’s definitely things come back and it’s my turn to give back, it’s my turn to play that role as Shawn Michaels, not necessarily to go out there and give Gunther the win."

The 36-year-old defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see which star emerges victorious in the title match at WWE Bash in Berlin this weekend.

