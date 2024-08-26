Popular WWE star reacts to recent title match loss to Gunther

A popular WWE Superstar delivered a one-word message on social media following a loss to Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The star in question has not competed on RAW since losing to Bron Breakker on July 22.

The Ring General defended his title against Ilja Dragunov at a WWE Live Event yesterday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Gunther picked up the victory by choking Dragunov out to retain his title.

The Mad Dragon took to his Instagram story following the loss and sent a one-word message. He noted that his rivalry against the 36-year-old was "destiny" and you can check it out on his Instagram story by clicking here.

Dragunov sends a message on Instagram following a major loss over the weekend.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Imperium leader won the King of the Ring Tournament in May by defeating Randy Orton in the finals. However, The Viper's shoulders were not down during the cover and Triple H teased a rematch in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

Trending

The rematch will take place this Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin when Randy Orton challenges the leader of Imperium for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Vince Russo claims WWE missed a chance to create a huge babyface against Gunther

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the promotion missed a chance to turn Ludwig Kaiser babyface against Gunther.

Ludwig Kaiser is a member of Imperium and lost to Randy Orton in the main event of last week's edition of RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo claimed Kaiser could have become a fan favorite against the World Heavyweight Champion if the company put effort into the storyline.

"Bro, if they would have kept him, Chris, I'm telling you, because they're all over the freaking place, one week he's with Gunther, the next week he's not, they're all over the place," Russo said. "Bro, if they would have kept him tightly connected to Gunther, they could have made a huge babyface out of him, bro. But they don't. One week he's with him, the next week he's not." [5:35 – 5:58]

There will be a tournament beginning tonight to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see if Dragunov enters the tournament tonight on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.