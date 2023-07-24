Gunther breaks character to discuss his Indian dance (Exclusive)

Gunther became the talk of the wrestling world in May after footage emerged of him performing the Indian folk dance Bhangra.

Shortly after WrestleMania 39, Gunther took a brief break from in-ring action to marry former NXT UK talent Jinny. The Austrian, who is known for his serious on-screen persona, surprisingly shared a video of himself dancing.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Ring General explained why he had no problem breaking character online on his special day:

"I would say there are more than two sides," Gunther said when asked whether there are two sides to his personality. "But yeah, I don't share much from my private life. That video got out. I don't mind, it was a day of celebration. It was our wedding, so it was a good day. Yeah, just a little sneak peak of the private life." [3:32 – 3:54]

Gunther also clarified that he performed the dance because his wife is of Indian descent.

Watch the video above to hear the Intercontinental Champion's thoughts on possibly going one-on-one with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE.

What's next for Gunther in WWE?

After weeks of anticipation, the Imperium member is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

The 35-year-old added that fans will have to watch the July 24 episode of RAW to find out where the storyline goes next:

"I guess we all know which direction it's heading. There's a face-to-face with me and Drew on RAW on Monday, so I'll leave it with that. Let's watch that and let's see where we go from there." [16:00 – 16:15]

The RAW star previously retained the Intercontinental Championship against McIntyre and Sheamus in one of the standout matches from WrestleMania 39 weekend.

What do you want to see next from The Ring General? Let us know in the comments section below.

