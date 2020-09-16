5 wrestlers of Indian descent who 'made it' in WWE

WWE is truly the land of opportunities. Superstars from various countries, cultures and ethnicities have found a home for their talents here. In fact, foreign-born wrestlers have played a huge role in the success of the company.

Whether they acted as hated, foreign heels like Rusev and Lana or just added a touch of their cultural influence to their gimmick like The Kabuki Warriors, foreigners have always been an integral part of the WWE's product.

It is only natural that over time, a number of wrestlers from Indian descent have also found their way to WWE. Here are five of them who have 'made it' in the company.

#5 Jinny (WWE NXT UK)

WWE NXT UK is home to resident fashionista, Jinny. The snobbish, posh diva is of Indian descent. She has impressed NXT UK fans with her impeccable sense of style out of the ring, as well as her impressive forearm smashes inside it.

Jinny was born as Jinny Sandhu in London, England. She grew up watching wrestling greats like Jushin Liger, Lita and Trish Stratus from the early age of nine. This is where her passion for wrestling found its roots.

Jinny competed in various independent promotions all over Europe before making it to WWE. She took part in WrestleMania 33 Axxess in April 2017, in a losing effort against Toni Storm.

The fashion icon signed a contract with WWE in 2018. She was slated to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the #1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship on day one of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. However, she was injured midway into the match and got pulled out of it.

Further, she took part in the second Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018 but was defetated by Toni Storm in the first round. She then made her televised debut against Storm on November 7th and went on to be engaged in a feud with Piper Niven and Xia Brookside.