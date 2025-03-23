Gunther breaks character to open up about personal journey to WWE

Gunther broke character to reflect on his journey to becoming a WWE Superstar. The veteran will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship next month at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ring General took to Instagram today to post a heartfelt video. The 37-year-old broke character and shared that he used to work in the shipping industry before he became a professional wrestler. He noted that he was glad he chased his dream and didn't give up along the way.

"Which career would I have if I wasn't a professional wrestler? Well, this fits perfectly in Hanover. That was a time for me when I still had a regular job. I had a dream and believed in it. I always wanted to out of the world a little bit, and I'm glad it all worked out. Otherwise, I'd still be in the shipping business, which is what I used to do. That was less fulfilling. I'm glad that even though it was difficult at times, I didn't give up. And even though I was sometimes on the brink, it always shows that sticking with it pays off, and that's most important," he said.

Check out his Instagram post below

Meanwhile, Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be challenging for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to Gunther's recent victory

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Gunther's victory over one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom on the March 14 episode of WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the former WWE head writer questioned why the company would have the leader of Imperium battle Axiom. He claimed that the World Heavyweight Champion should have refused to take any offense from the Spanish NXT Superstar during the match.

"Freaking Gunther cannot be selling to some jabrone because he’s from Spain. Gunther is the one that’s gotta say, ‘Guys, I am the World Champion, I am getting ready to go to WrestleMania, you want me to sell for a guy that nobody knows. He’s half my size. Because he is Spanish and we’re in Barcelona?’ He’s got to say, 'No, I am not doing that.'"

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can dethrone the RAW star next month at WrestleMania 41.

