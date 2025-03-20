Triple H is in a huge dilemma with Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a month away, and one of the biggest matches that will be on the card is Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Well, this match has started to garner criticism ever since Jey won the 2025 Royal Rumble. Many believe that it is not a WrestleMania-worthy match and that Triple H should have booked a bigger match for Gunther's title.

It has divided the wrestling fans into two sections—one wanting to see The YEET Master win the coveted title and the other wishing The Ring General to retain the gold. Neither of the two stars can afford a loss at this point, considering the storyline they are in. Besides, questions have been arising about the match's placement on the card for The Show of Shows.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that WWE has put itself in a complicated situation when it comes to the World Heavyweight Championship match. Below are three points that indicate that WWE's creative head, Triple H, is in a dilemma, stuck in a situation with no way to escape.

Jey Uso cannot lose against Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso battled Gunther in WWE three times, and he faced setbacks every single time. However, The YEET Master losing yet again, and that too at The Grandest Stage of Them All, would kill all his momentum, and why not? His years of hard work and dedication to rising to the main event scene will eventually go in vain if he fails to capture the world title this time.

Also, WWE's attempt to make him the biggest babyface will fail miserably if Jey Uso ends up being 0–4 to Gunther. A loss at WrestleMania 41 would affect his credibility so badly that the 39-year-old may never rise from that rock bottom again. Well, the same could be said for his opponent and the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, which puts Triple H in a quandary.

Gunther losing to Jey Uso could draw significant criticism

Ever since debuting on the main roster, Gunther has been a force to be reckoned with. He defeated some of the biggest names and best wrestlers on the roster, solidifying himself as a top-tier star. However, The Ring General losing to someone like Jey Uso, whom he defeated thrice and who does not look like a believable challenger, would be a pill hard to digest for a lot of fans.

Gunther's title reign ending in such a way at WrestleMania 41 could give rise to a huge controversy. The WWE fans on the internet have already started to show their dislike for Main Event Jey, implying what they want at Mania. Hence, the company's decision to make The YEET Master dethrone the Imperium leader in Las Vegas could completely backfire.

Jey Uso vs. Gunther does not fit into the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Normally, the Men's Royal Rumble winner gets to headline one of the nights of WrestleMania, and this has been the tradition for years. However, it does not look like WWE will be able to continue this tradition this year. Many believe that Jey Uso vs. Gunther is not that big of a match, which could be the main event of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Other high-profile matches truly deserve to take that spot, be it the Women's World Championship match or the rumored Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. Well, this puts Triple H in a difficult position—whether to give Jey his earned main event spot at WrestleMania or to break this years-long WWE tradition.

