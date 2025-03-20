  • home icon
  WWE said to be in a lose-lose situation; fans believe neither superstar can afford to lose in high-stakes WrestleMania 41 match

WWE said to be in a lose-lose situation; fans believe neither superstar can afford to lose in high-stakes WrestleMania 41 match

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 20, 2025
WWE CCO Triple H (left); WrestleMania (right) [via WWE
WWE CCO Triple H (left); WrestleMania (right) [Images via WWE's website]

Fans fully believe WWE has put itself in a difficult situation with a massive bout at WrestleMania 41. The match between Jey Uso and Gunther will be contested for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Fans were beyond upset when Jey Uso beat Austin Theory in a squash match on the latest edition of RAW after hitting a Crossbody on the Young Gun. The YouTube video featuring Jey's big win over Theory has almost 70,000 dislikes at this moment.

Fans on X had a lot to say about the match. They believe WWE has put itself in a lose-lose situation with Jey vs. Gunther. It should be noted that Triple H has left no stone unturned in pushing Jey Uso over the past year or so.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans aren&#039;t too thrilled about Jey vs Gunther (Screenshots via X)
Fans aren't too thrilled about Jey vs Gunther (Screenshots via X)

Wrestling veteran heavily criticized WWE Superstar Jey Uso

Jey has received criticism from several veterans in the past, including Jim Cornette. The former on-screen manager had the following to say about his in-ring work last year on his podcast:

"We've talked about this a million times and his (Jey Uso) place in The Bloodline is integral because he is a member of the family but godda*n that sloppy work is killing me. But they've hit on something here. People like Yeet and they are a part of the entrance and they like being a part of the whole thing. Waving the hands, flashing the lights, and wearing the Yeet shirts. So, it doesn't surprise me," Jim Cornette said.
Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by throwing John Cena out of the ring in the end. Cena and the entire WWE Universe were shocked over the ending of the match. The Yeet Master's win received massive criticism from a lot of fans. On the other hand, there are a lot of fans who are excited to see him dethrone Gunther at 'Mania.

Edited by Angana Roy
