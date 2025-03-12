4 things that may happen if Jey Uso fails to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Gunther is all set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. However, the clock could be ticking on his title run as The YEET Master is expected to dethrone him. The 39-year-old is on a red-hot momentum and is more determined than ever. It does not look like he will fumble this time.

The outcome of this match has become quite predictable. And this is why Triple H could pull off a massive shocker at The Show of Shows. In a shocking turn of events, Jey could once again suffer a huge setback, leaving fans stunned in disbelief. The Ring General could decimate the OG Bloodline member and stand tall over his carcass in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, here are four things that might happen if Jey Uso fails to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Jey Uso may never win a World Title in WWE

Jey Uso shocked the world when he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month. It was a feat that many thought he would never achieve in WWE. But he did, and it only fueled his momentum. However, if he fails to capture the World Title despite being on fire, it could destroy The YEET Master's credibility.

There might never be such a golden moment like this for Uso ever again. Failing at The Grandest Stage of Them All could make it extremely difficult for Jey Uso to overcome. And it could very well put him in a situation where he might never become a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. He might reunite with Jimmy Uso after WrestleMania 41

Before marching on his singles run, Jey Uso already had a successful career as a tag team with his brother, Jimmy Uso. After coming back from the top of a single run and failing to dethrone Gunther, the OG Bloodline member might reunite with his brother to add another chapter to The Usos' legacy.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso's singles run on SmackDown has no doubt been pretty underwhelming. A reunion of The Usos could be exactly what he needs to get back on track. Plus, if Main Event Jey falls short against The Ring General, he could embark on a redemption arc—one that starts with reuniting with his brother and rebuilding.

#2. Gunther could become the longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion

There is no doubt that Gunther is a force to be reckoned with. A victory over Jey Uso in Las Vegas would solidify him as the top heel, and why not? Besides, a WrestleMania victory is a monumental moment for any champion, which would elevate his stock in the company. If he survives Mania, there is a high chance The Ring General will hold on to the title for long.

WWE clearly sees the Austrian star as a megastar. While breaking Roman Reigns' 1316-day record might be a stretch, he has a real shot at surpassing Seth Rollins' 316-day reign to become the longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion. If all goes well, he could hold onto the title until SummerSlam this year.

#1. Roman Reigns could dethrone Gunther after WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has made it clear that he wants to regain the World Championship to reassert his dominance in WWE. Following WrestleMania 41, it is likely he will be involved in the title picture now that he is seemingly on RAW. And if WWE pulls the trigger, Gunther vs. Roman could be a money match.

A feud between the OTC and The Ring General could be a perfect headliner for this summer. Importantly, if a top name like Roman Reigns ends up dethroning Gunther, it would not hurt the latter's credibility at all. Plus, it would once again establish Reigns as a champion in WWE, but this time on RAW.

