Unfortunate Jey Uso news following his WWE Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso shocked the world this weekend when he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The YEET Master eliminated John Cena last following an intense exchange, much to everyone's surprise.

This was an unbelievable moment for so many reasons, including Uso's meteoric rise to becoming one of WWE's most popular superstars. The reaction he got from the fans live at Lucas Oil Stadium was incredible, as they celebrated his victory in full force.

However, the sentiment towards Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win across the wider wrestling world has been much less positive. This is captured by the staggering response from fans after WWE's official YouTube channel uploaded a video of the finish of the Rumble match, which saw the OG Bloodline member throw Cena out.

The video has more dislikes than likes, showing how unpopular this decision was. The current count at the time of writing is over 33,000 dislikes, compared to around 19,000 likes.

While nothing can take away from his Royal Rumble win at all, Uso wouldn't be pleased with this development. For somebody who thrives on being loved by the fans, this situation could be pretty devastating.

Why WWE fans hate Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble

Jey Uso's big win caused a huge reaction and was a major shock across the WWE Universe. However, there are some justified concerns, which is why it isn't universally loved.

The YEET Master had a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther exactly one week before the Royal Rumble. Uso has suggested he will be challenging The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 as well, so we may get a repeat of a match that wasn't exactly a five-star classic.

This seems to be an uninspiring choice, especially after Jey Uso was chosen in favor of other exciting options. John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns were all favorites to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Cenation Leader, in particular, is going after a record-breaking 17th world championship.

It remains to be seen if WWE will change plans following the initial response to Uso's Rumble win.

