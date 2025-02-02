WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - Best and Worst - Former world champion SNAPS & turns heel; Cody Rhodes injured

WWE delivered a loaded Royal Rumble premium live event, with surprises and moments galore. A lot of it was great, but there were a few issues.

All four matches had something to offer the show, even if the main event is making most of the headlines. So, following an epic four and a half hours, let's review the insanity we just witnessed. Here are the biggest positives and negatives of Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. Best/Worst: MAIN EVENT Jey

Most shocking Royal Rumble win ever? (Image via SonyLIV.com)

In one of the most shocking upsets in Royal Rumble history, Jey Uso won the 30-man match after last eliminating John Cena. On one hand, this was a fantastic moment and one The YEET Master has earned due to his meteoric rise to becoming the most popular man in WWE.

But where does this leave the world title picture at WrestleMania 41? We've already seen Uso face Gunther many times including last weekend, while a match against Cody Rhodes might not be the best idea. Hopefully, WWE has a plan to ensure Main Event Jey's journey to 'Mania is filled with excitement and intrigue.

#2. Worst: Are they heels now?!

A confusing return. (Image via WWE.com)

The WWE Tag Team Championship match between DIY and Motor City Machine Guns was pretty solid, even if the crowd wasn't into the action for most of it. Royal Rumble fatigue is real.

However, the biggest story coming out of it was the return of The Street Profits. On its own, this is a huge positive for SmackDown's tag team division, but their actions have led to massive confusion. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins cost MCMG the match, seemingly turning heel in the process.

However, DIY were also victims of The Profits' new aggressive attitude. So, what are they, heels or babyfaces? Some clarity would have been nice.

#2. Best: An epic Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens left no stone unturned in their hellacious Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. They put each other through unimaginable pain, particularly towards the end as their hatred towards each other boiled over. KO hit a Fisherman Buster onto a bridged ladder, before taking the most insane bump in years.

The American Nightmare Alabama slammed Owens through another bridged ladder from the announce table. That was enough for Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Sami Zayn's presence also means something big might be cooking with him.

But, for now, Cody Rhodes has survived after Kevin Owens brought out the worst in him. Well, he did get injured. What a story and what a match, though!

#1. Worst: Problems with the Women's Royal Rumble Match

While there were some positives, the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match had quite a few problems. It had an incredibly predictable ending, as Charlotte Flair won after outlasting a final four of Roxanne Perez, Nia Jax, and Nikki Bella.

Some of the top contenders to win were all eliminated in a group by Jax, with Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan all deserving better endings at the Rumble. Alexa Bliss was also taken out relatively early following her return. However, the biggest negative of the women's Rumble may have been some of the absences.

Becky Lynch would have made this match much better had she returned. Meanwhile, the Jade Cargill mystery angle is losing steam. The Storm should have returned at the Royal Rumble and confronted Bianca Belair and Naomi, both prime suspects in her attack.

#1. Best: Seth Rollins absolutely SNAPS

So much happened in the men's Royal Rumble Match that we can keep on listing all the cool moments that happened. Some of them include Bron Breakker destroying iShowSpeed, Joe Hendry making a surprise appearance, and AJ Styles returning with his original theme song.

However, the best piece of storytelling from the Rumble may have been Seth Rollins' descent into madness. He went toe to toe with eternal enemy Roman Reigns near the business end, before CM Punk eliminated the former Shield members. The Visionary ended up attacking both Reigns and Punk, hitting them with multiple Stomps each.

He even flipped the bird to Paul Heyman. That's how you know Rollins is a heel now. While Jey Uso and John Cena's encounter in the final two was epic, what happens next with the aforementioned three might just be the most interesting thing from the Royal Rumble.

