WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - Star ratings for every match

Royal Rumble 2025 is in the books and, well, we need a breather!

What an absolute barnstormer of a show. It got crazier and crazier as the night went on. Every match had its moments, but how good were they overall? Let's look at the entire Royal Rumble card and rate each bout out of five stars.

#1. 30-woman Royal Rumble Match

The Queen is back. (Image via WWE.com)

The night started with the women's Royal Rumble Match, which had its ups and downs. Several WWE stars had great showings, including IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green. Bianca Belair and Naomi teased tension after Jordynne Grace made her official debut as a WWE Superstar, while we got many more surprise returns.

Trending

Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella appeared to massive ovations, even if their stays in the Royal Rumble weren't that long. Multiple NXT stars appeared, including the Women's Champion Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. Roxanne Perez had the most impressive performance of them all, though, entering at Number 3 and lasting until the final two.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax was incredibly dominant, responsible for six eliminations at once. The likes of Belair, Naomi, and Morgan being thrown out in quick succession may not have been a great idea, leading to a rushed finish. From then, it was Charlotte Flair's Rumble.

The Queen had a successful return from injury, eliminating Jax and Perez to win it all. While there were quite a few issues, including the predictable ending, this was a fun Royal Rumble Match. However, the lack of Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill was a bit disappointing.

Rating: ***

#2. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns: 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

A decent showing. (Image via WWE.com)

After the comedown from the Women's Royal Rumble, this match took some time to get going. Luckily, we got three falls that gave the WWE fans enough time to get into it. DIY did some great heel work throughout and garnered some solid heat, while The Motor City Machine Guns put on a valiant effort.

The final fall featured excellent in-ring action, as both teams delivered some great double-team moves. In the end, though, The Street Profits returned to cost the challengers in what seemed like a heel turn. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins attacked DIY after the match, signaling their intent to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Overall, this match was fun for what it was. A solid addition to the Royal Rumble card, with some more exciting tag team action coming on SmackDown after the show.

Rating: ***1/2

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens - Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Insanity at the highest level. (Image via WWE.com)

The hatred between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was on full display at the Royal Rumble, as they fought all over Lucas Oil Stadium during their Ladder Match. Both stars used their setting in many innovative ways, as we saw some hellacious bumps on the unforgiving steel. KO's landing on the side of a closed ladder looked particularly painful.

Owens hit a Fisherman Buster onto a bridged ladder, which brought out Nick Aldis and Sami Zayn. Rhodes wasn't out yet, though, as he hit a Cross Rhodes followed by an Alabama Slam through another bridged ladder from the announce table. It was one of the most sickening bumps in WWE history.

The American Nightmare climbed the ladder to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, as Kevin Owens lay bloody and unconscious. This was an epic match that brought the best out of both men, with Cody Rhodes showing more aggression than ever. The champ marches on!

Rating: ****3/4

#4. 30-man Royal Rumble Match

Where do we even begin?

This was THE most loaded Royal Rumble Match in WWE history. So much happened, from dream face-offs to surprise appearances to the intense final portion. All 80 minutes were packed with some of the most shocking and chaotic moments Triple H could pull off.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's win was the perfect way to summarise what we witnessed. He eliminated John Cena last after they had a tense mini-match at the end of the Royal Rumble. The 16-time world champion had a good showing; he was one of many. Penta, Bron Breakker, and Jacob Fatu dominated the early parts of the Rumble.

Meanwhile, the surprise entrants were a hit. iShowSpeed entered as a last-minute replacement for Akira Tozawa, while Joe Hendry showed up to a massive pop. AJ Styles also made a surprise return at Number 21, with his original theme song. All is right again!

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins went to war, with CM Punk eliminating the two of them at the same time. This led to The Visionary completely snapping. Rollins hit multiple Stomps on Reigns and Punk, solidifying his heel turn. The road to WrestleMania 41 looks absolutely tasty following this insane Royal Rumble.

There are so many questions, all of which will be answered sooner rather than later. But, for now, this match can only get one rating.

Rating: *****

YEET!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback